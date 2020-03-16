Some Lorain stores will open early so senior citizens can get groceries, avoid crowds

A shopper is seen in the pasta aisle of a supermarket in Bethesda, Maryland on March 16, 2020. – Stocks tumbled on March 16, 2020 despite emergency central bank measures to prop up the virus-battered global economy, as countries across Europe started the week in lockdown and major US cities shut bars and restaurants. The virus has upended society around the planet, with governments imposing restrictions rarely seen outside wartime, including the closing of borders, home quarantine orders and the scrapping of public events including major sporting fixtures. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley on Monday said some stores in the city are making special arrangements so senior citizens can get their groceries and avoid crowds.

According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the Walmart in Lorain will open Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

Also, Fligner’s Market will open at 6 am. on Wednesdays for senior citizens, and, Apples grocery store on Meister Road will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. for senior citizens.

The mayor thanks all of these stores who have partnered with the City of Lorain on the initiative.

Items have been flying off store shelves since the coronavirus outbreak began.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump told the nation to “relax” and not to hoard food supplies. He said there will be plenty for everyone. You can hear more from him in the video, below.

