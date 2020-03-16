Some Lorain stores will open early so senior citizens can get groceries, avoid crowds

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley on Monday said some stores in the city are making special arrangements so senior citizens can get their groceries and avoid crowds.
According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the Walmart in Lorain will open Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.
Also, Fligner’s Market will open at 6 am. on Wednesdays for senior citizens, and, Apples grocery store on Meister Road will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. for senior citizens.
The mayor thanks all of these stores who have partnered with the City of Lorain on the initiative.
Items have been flying off store shelves since the coronavirus outbreak began.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump told the nation to “relax” and not to hoard food supplies. He said there will be plenty for everyone. You can hear more from him in the video, below.