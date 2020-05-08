Some local salon owners plan to delay reopening to better ensure safe practices

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine announced salons can reopen on May 15 but several salon owners are planning to delay reopening to better ensure safe practices.

“I was completely shocked with the May 15 date. To be completely honest I think it’s too soon,” said Rebbeca Gordon, owner of Stella and Shay Beauty Bar in Westlake and Lakewood.

Gordon is now working to determine when it’s safe to reopen.

“I think that’s where the disconnect is for a lot of people because we can’t do our jobs without coming into contact with a guest,” she explained.

Some of the planned changes include installing plexiglass, social distancing and having less people, including staff, in the building when possible.

At Bangs Salon in Lyndhurst owner Edith Wheeler says they plan to open next Friday. Employees who want to get back to work are welcome to start.

Wheeler says because her salon of nearly 10 years has more square footage she and other larger salon business owners can better accommodate social distancing guidelines.

“I’m excited but I have anxiety about it too because there’s a lot of uncertainties,” said Wheeler. “We don’t know really what’s going to happen, we could open tomorrow and be right back in a shutdown in two weeks based on new numbers.”

Chaz Henline, the owner of Charles Scott Salons & Spas in Westlake and Rocky River, announced a reopening date of May 26 with new safety training for staff and cleaning guidelines.

Henline and Gordon said they both believed the start date for salons was going to be announced for June.

“We want to make sure we’re prepared and prepped and trained before we do open for the safety of our team for the safety of our clientele,” he said.

The salon also announced a COVID-19 surcharge due to additional costs for sanitation. However, Henline says he is reconsidering the fee despite the cost of what he describes as inflated and hard to get sanitation products.

“A lot of our industry is suggesting that you charge a COVID fee to help cover the cost that you’re going to incur which it has been a lot of money out that we’ve already paid when your cash flow is down,” said Henline.

Salon owners expressed their desire to safely and seamlessly reopen but admit the salon experience will be different than the social gathering place it was before the pandemic.

“Life is going to be different for everybody,” said Wheeler. “We’re going to have to do one client at a time so the relationships that were once, oh lets laugh and talk and mingle are going to be more, it’s going to be short and faster. It’s going to be less personal than it used to be for right now.”

Gordon said, “We can make no mistakes when reopening because we cannot afford to shut down again.”