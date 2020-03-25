Some local restaurants struggling to make ends meet in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Many restaurants across Northeast Ohio are working to make ends meet with the new restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus.

Bearden's in Rocky River, known for its steakburgers and shakes, is relying on curbside and delivery service. The general manager said business is down by 70% since the dining room was closed.

"We're trying to keep our customers focused on us and also keep our employees, that's our really number one game right now. We're not worried about making the money, a little money is great but right now we're focused on our employees,” said GM Michael McBride.

For national and regional chains at places like Crocker Park, take-out is a way to keep at least a few employees working, and to remind their customers that they are still around.

Meanwhile, thousands of Northeast Ohio hospitality professionals, who suddenly lost their jobs, are waiting for news about unemployment compensation. And then there are the fortunate few, who work at restaurants like Angelo's Pizza in Lakewood.

A majority of Angelo's 80 employees have been able to keep their jobs.

"We've been running a lot of takeout, curbside now with our on-line ordering and pick-up, so we've been having a lot of our servers come in and answer phones and run food out to cars and a couple of them are even doing delivery service, since our delivery has picked up," said Manager Brian Hitch.