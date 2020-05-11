Some local restaurants and salons opting not to reopen this week, owners say it’s too soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has started systematically reopening certain industries here in Ohio in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest round of businesses, which were given clearance to reopen on May 15, include hair salons, barbershops and restaurants (outdoor dining only).

*Read more about the reopening of Ohio, here.*

And while some owners welcome the chance to flip that welcome sign, others are taking a more cautious approach, like Humble Wine Bar in Lakewood.

“As much as we’d love to open our doors and see everybody’s faces, the health and safety of our employees and guests is what’s most important to us,” the owners said in a post on Facebook.

The restaurant will instead continue to offer curbside carryout only.

“We will definitely be ordering from you soon to support a business that puts health of guests and employees first!” said one customer praising the decision.

Rebbeca Gordon, who is the owner of Stella and Shay Beauty Bar in Westlake and Lakewood, shared a similar sentiment about waiting to reopen.

“I was completely shocked with the May 15 date. To be completely honest, I think it’s too soon,” Gordon told FOX 8 this week.

She said it’s unclear when they will reopen, but when they do, she wants to make sure they have a solid plan in place.

“We can make no mistakes when reopening because we cannot afford to shut down again,” said Gordon.

Owners aren’t the only ones apprehensive about reopening, some customers agree it’s best to wait for right now.

Related Content What customers can expect as salons, barbershops and restaurants reopen this week Video Video

Cleveland councilman wants to shut down some streets to expand outdoor dining for restaurants Video Video

Ohio’s detailed guide to reopening bars and restaurants Video Video