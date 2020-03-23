Some local malls suspending hours after Ohio governor’s stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Several malls across Northeast Ohio announced Monday they will suspend hours after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

That includes Belden Village Mall in Canton, who released the following statement: "The health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority. In cooperation with the State of Ohio’s health directive, Belden Village Mall is temporarily suspending its hours on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. through April 6. "

Belden Village told people to check with its restaurants as they may be open at various hours to provide "essential services" for Belden Village and the surrounding area.

SouthPark Mall in Strongsville announced it is also doing the same and temporarily suspending its hours due to the governor's directive.

It will be closed beginning today at 7 p.m. through Monday, April 6. SouthPark also asked people to check with its restaurants or other service retailers for various hours to provide essential services for Strongsville.

Great Northern Mall is also suspending its hours beginning tonight at 7 p.m. through April 6.

