Some local churches cancelling services, others remain open amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With President Trump calling for Sunday to be a national day of prayer, those churches that remained open were praying for divine intervention as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the region.

Churches within the Diocese of Cleveland held mass on Sunday advising parishioners that their obligation to attend church in person has been waived in light of concern over the spread of coronavirus.

Across the area other churches cancelled Sunday services and many of those that did not were also live streaming or posting their worship services online for members who chose not to come.

At St. John Cathedral in Cleveland worshipers were advised that they could stay home if they wish and asked to do so if they felt ill.

Fr. Donald Snyder of St; Ladislaw's in Westlake lightening the mood saying he could call everyone in attendance by name.

"We want to make sure that we create an environment that is protective of your health and your well being and all those who visit us so that's our primary concern and i know you trust us and we want to be worthy of that trust," said Snyder

Many area catholic churches were also cancelling activities and St. Patrick's day masses complying with the directives of Governor Mike Dewine as well as state and local health officials to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Even though churches within the Cleveland Diocese were holding Sunday Mass through the important Lenten season, there could be a reconsideration of the number of masses held through at least April first.

Parishioners across the diocese, including at the Cathedral of St. John and at St. Raphael in Bay Village, said that there would be no customary sharing of the chalice during holy communion.

"With the recent diagnosis of coronavirus in Cuyahoga county we have changes to the procedures for the distribution of communion beginning this weekend we will temporarily halt the distribution of communion under the form of the precious blood," Parishioners in attendance at St. Raphael were told.

The church also as a precaution suggested no physical contact during the customary offering of peace among those in attendance.

"During the sign of peace we will invite you to share that sign of peace but not in any physical way but more in a verbal way offering one another peace I think that greeting of peace is needed more now than ever," Fr. Snyder told those at St. Ladislaws on Sunday.