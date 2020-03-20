Some local businesses looking for extra help as they take on more customers, deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- As Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to skyrocket, some businesses are now badly in need of workers.

From trucking and transportation to other delivery businesses like Amazon, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the need is great.

“There are businesses that are a critical part of the supply chain, who need you, transportation, the food industry, medical devices services that are overtaxed,” said Husted.

Now that so many people are staying home, pizza delivery shops are becoming overwhelmed and could use some extra help.

“We’re hiring more drivers, having people answer the phones right now, just getting out there and helping anyway that we can,” said Fred Loschiavo, Antonio's Pizza CEO.

The State of Ohio has expanded who can receive unemployment benefits.

Under an order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, benefits have been extended to workers without paid leave benefits who are quarantined by a health care provider or employer, even if they have not tested positive for COVID-19.

The state has also extended benefits to workers whose employers have temporarily shut down. Ohio is waiving the one week delay for benefits to expedite the process.

Those affected are exempt from requirements to actively seek work.

