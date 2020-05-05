Some local businesses applying surface protectant as they prepare to reopen

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Northeast Ohio business owners are preparing to reopen after being closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Flynn spent the morning spraying down his Concord Township salon, Oscar Giovanni Salon and Spa, and Sophia Boutique next door.

“It’s giving us an opportunity so we don’t have to wipe it down after every customer comes into the boutique,” said Terri Kuhar, Sophia Boutique co-owner.

Flynn applied Microsure, a surface protectant, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our molecular structure is actually smaller than the virus, so we’re going inside and mechanically killing that,” said Stephanie Hathy, a sales representative for ZuRI, which sells the product. “If it is sprayed, that particular area will not be able to transmit the virus. We form a bond over the surface so it cannot transmit it.”

Fogging is just one of many steps the small businesses said they are taking as they prepare to reopen.

Flynn said he’s prepared to bring back the nearly 50 employees at his two salon locations that were laid off amid the closure. He said he has also bought shields, face masks and cleaning supplies, and is now waiting on the green light from the state for salons to be allowed to open.

“We’ll do our best here to make sure we keep everybody safe. I’ve taken all the precautions necessary,” Flynn said. “We have to move on. It’s time. It’s definitely time.”

Kuhar said she’s also put in place new precautions to reopen safely, but finding supplies and resources has been a challenge. After the application of the surface protectant, she said she expects to open the salon for appointment shopping as soon as Wednesday.

“Just because they’re opening us back up, it’s not as simple as flipping the sign and saying we’re open,” Kuhar said. “We have to protect our employees, our customers and ourselves through all of this.”

