Some having trouble with online banking as people check for stimulus payment deposits

(WJW) — With millions of stimulus payments hitting people’s bank accounts today, people all over the U.S. are checking to see if they’re one of the lucky ones to get it first.

That’s causing a problem with some online banking.

Fifth Third Bank said its online banking is not accessible to some customers amid the surge in volume.

“We are currently experiencing temporary performance issues with some of our applications. We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” spokesperson Laura Passerallo told FOX 8 News.

U.S. Bank confirmed on Twitter it, too, is also having that problem.

“Some customers are reporting intermittent issues when trying to log in to usbank.com and our mobile app. We appreciate your patience as our teams investigate this matter. If you have an urgent need, please call 800.872.2657.”

Some customers are reporting intermittent issues when trying to log in to https://t.co/S6AeKsDyxf and our mobile app. We appreciate your patience as our teams investigate this. If you have an urgent account need, please call us @ 800.872.2657. ^hj — U.S. Bank (@usbank) April 15, 2020