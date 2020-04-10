Some districts replacing traditional grades with pass-fail system for rest of school year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As students across Ohio are forced to learn virtually from their homes, their school districts are continuing to adapt to the changes.

A growing number of districts are now adopting a pass/fail system which will take the place of traditional grades through the end of the school year.

Joining the ranks of those schools is Parma and Brunswick. Brunswick school leaders told students their grade point average will be calculated using their scores through the first three-quarters of the year. The new pass/fail will not affect their GPA.

Other school districts continue to grade traditionally but with the state leaving districts a wide berth to make their own changes.

Districts like Mentor and Akron are leaving their options open.

“We know that some schools have gone to pass/fail. We are trying to keep a lot of options on the table, we have had a lot of conversations but with any kind of system that you choose or pick, there are a lot of implications that you have to consider,” said Mentor Superintendent Bill Porter.

Many districts say the emphasis during this very unusual time has become more of making sure students are learning and less about their grades.

“We obviously are doing a little bit less in terms of the traditional type testing and teachers are using more creativity to do digital projects or asking for oral responses or writing samples, so there are a lot of different ways we can assess what students are learning that gets away from the traditional pen and paper type tests,” said Porter.