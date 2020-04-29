Solon joins growing list of cities who’ve canceled Fourth of July fireworks

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)– This Fourth of July may just be red, white and blue; not red, white and boom.

“The Fourth of July is the one event that can bring a whole entire community together, doesn’t matter what race, what nationality, what side of the fence your on,” said Roberto Sorgi, owner of American Fireworks in Hudson.

With the state of Ohio set to begin gradually reopening on Friday, some cities are already making decisions about the summer. In Solon, there won’t be a July Fourth fireworks display.

“I don’t feel comfortable having crowds at any point during the summer,” said Solon Mayor Ed Kraus.

Solon started weighing the decision to cancel the fireworks display about six weeks ago when the stay-at-home orders began from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“My decisions have to be what’s in the best regard for the health and the wellness for the life and safety of the community,” Kraus said.

One of the biggest concerns if a city does not go through with its fireworks display is that residents will visit retail shops and buy fireworks for recreational purposes.

“I’m concerned every year, because people do it anyway,” the mayor said. “This year I think it will be heightened.”

Sorgi said some cities are discussing unique ways to try and continue with their annual displays since fireworks can be viewed from about a mile away

“They used to have one pivot point for the show to discharge from. Now they are looking at going to multiple locations whether it’s two or three positions throughout the community,” Sorgi said.

This year has been anything but ordinary and it appears our summer holiday may be following suit.

“It is not going to be a fun summer. It is going to be very different than we are used to, but next summer, god willing, we are back in action,” Kraus said.

The city of Akron already canceled its traditional July Fourth fireworks display and the city of Kent has suspended permits for all summer events until at least Aug. 1.