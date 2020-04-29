Solon cancels special events through the remainder of the year

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Solon has canceled special events through the rest of 2020.

In a press release, the city says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“As always, the health, safety and welfare of our residents, visitors, staff and families remains our top priority, and we made this very difficult decision with their best interest in mind,” said Mayor Edward Kraus.

“We were looking forward to celebrating our bicentennial with family, friends, neighbors and community members, but it is just not possible under the current situation. Having large events would put the Solon community at risk, and we have to do what is right to stay safe and to continue to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines and group gathering limitations.”

This affects the Memorial Day celebration, Independence Day Fireworks, Solon Home Days and all remaining Bicentennial events.

The city says the decisions were made now to minimize the budgetary impacts and allow people to plan ahead.

“We are looking forward to the day when we can all come together once again,” said Mayor Kraus.

