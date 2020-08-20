Social distancing remains a concern ahead of Willoughby Eastlake school year

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Just days ahead of the start to the new school year, some are expressing concern about the realistic ability to social distance in the classroom.

Mark Baughman, a parent to a six-year-old with asthma, said the risk was too great this school year for in-person classes, and there was a lack of clarity surrounding the district’s virtual option. So he recently decided to take his son out of the Willoughby Eastlake School district and homeschool.

“They want to separate kids in the classroom, yet kids go out and play at recess,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense there is no continuity between things.”

The school district said students will be required to wear a mask during recess, and they are working to social distance at least three feet or more when possible in class.

Baughman’s decision to homeschool is outside of the average for the district, which presented an in-person or a total virtual learning option.

According to superintendent Steve Thompson of the districts nearly 8,400 students, 70 percent will return to in-person learning August 31. Nearly 2,550 students are enrolled in the virtual learning option. The majority of those 1,172 students coming from the elementary school level, followed by 754 high school students and 622 middle school students.

“The more students you have in the building of course the more challenging social distancing is and obviously the greater likelihood of increase of spread,” said Thompson. “We’re seeing some early indicators of that from our partners at the collegiate level.”

While he acknowledged it is not a direct comparison, Thompson called the sudden pivot at the college level a window into some of the challenges the district may face. He said like universities, the district would reverse course if virus cases increased.

In July, the Lake County General Health District reported a “sharp increase” in cases of COVID-19, since then cases have declined.



“Since slightly after that time by bringing awareness to that coupling it with the mask mandate from the state that came out shortly after that our numbers have been on a decline,” explained Dan Lark, the Director of Environmental Health for the Lake County General Health District.

For those not willing to take the risk, they are taking on more responsibility in the name of safety.

“It didn’t give us any sort of comfort it was going to be done the right way that he was going to be engaged enough, so we figured we could do it better on our own,” said Baughman.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: