Social distancing in Ohio’s parks is ‘a concern’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said people congregating in the state's parks is a growing concern during the coronavirus outbreak.

With warmer temperatures and the closure of restaurants, gyms, movie theater and bars, many people are heading to parks. The governor said there is ample room for social distancing in state parks and metroparks.

"It is a concern, particularly as the weather gets better," DeWine said.

Some mayors in the state have removed basketball hoops to stop people from gathering.

Most parks remain open, though playground equipment is closed. Under DeWine's stay-at-home order, people are allowed to leave their homes for exercise.

"How well we do is going to be determined by each individual Ohioan and how well they stay away from others," DeWine said.

The governor said state officials continue to review the stay-at-home order and they already issued more orders than they wanted to. DeWine added a new order could be coming in the next several days.