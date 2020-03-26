SNAP benefits set to expire will be extended for six months in wake of coronavirus pandemic

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Medicaid are making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, SNAP benefits for households scheduled to expire in March, April and May are being extended 6 months until September, October and November 2020. Assistance groups with Interim Reports due in March, April or May will have due dates extended until after May.

Households receiving Ohio Works First assistance will also receive an extension.

In addition, Medicaid renewals will be suspended for a period of 180 days. Coverage will not be lost during this time.

“The adjustment of these procedures will allow Cuyahoga Job and Family Services to focus efforts on processing new Medicaid applications and prevent closures and delays on much needed food assistance for the residents of Cuyahoga County,” stated Kevin Gowan, Administrator for Cuyahoga Job and Family Services.

Individuals affected by these temporary changes will be notified by mail.

For additional information, visit www.benefits.ohio.gov or call 1-844-640-6446.