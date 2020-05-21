Ohio high school sports skills training can resume May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Skills training for all sports in the state of Ohio can resume on May 26. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement during the coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

Mandatory protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include maintaining social distance; no additional spectators; avoiding physical contact like high fives and huddles; no congregating before or after practice; and coaches, players and guardians performing a symptom check before going to training.

Click here for the full list of safety protocols from the Ohio Department of Health

It’s the same day non-contact and limited contact sports leagues, like baseball, softball, golf and tennis, can restart.

Husted said tournaments, games and competitions for contact sports, including soccer and basketball, are still prohibited at this time.