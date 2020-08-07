Six Shoreby Club employees test positive for COVID-19 before President Trump’s visit

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — Six employees, including a chef, at the private club where a fundraiser was held for President Donald Trump Thursday night tested positive for COVID-19 before the president’s visit, club management confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Shoreby Club General Manger Andrew “Buddy” Kane said the employees underwent a rapid antigen test prior to the president’s arrival. He said the six employees who tested positive, and those who came into close contact with them, were all quarantined upon receiving the results before the event.

Kane said two of the employees who tested positive were at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl Thursday morning.

Kane said upon receiving the results, the Shoreby Club re-sanitized all areas the employees were, including the kitchen, washed all utensils and plates and changed the event menu to use different food not touched by the employees in advance of the President’s fundraiser dinner.

“I felt completely comfortable,” Kane told FOX 8 News of moving forward with the event.

He said all guests and staff members who attended the fundraiser underwent the rapid test in advance of the event; everyone in attendance tested negative.

The Shoreby Club was closed Friday as it awaited additional guidance from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Kane said the Shoreby Club was making arrangements to have the employees who tested positive re-tested as soon as possible.

He said the business is “rigorous” in its coronavirus precautions and conducts temperature checks and symptoms screens of all employees at the start of their shifts. He said the club is also regularly sanitized.

“As much as this was bad news, it made me feel good to get out ahead of this,” Kane told FOX 8 News.

The employees who tested positive received the same rapid antigen COVID-19 test provided by the White House that resulted in a positive test for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, according to Kane.

DeWine’s office said the governor tested negative in a second test conducted Thursday afternoon. The Governor’s office said it felt confident in the results of the later PCR test, which it said “is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus.”

DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also received a negative result from the PCR test, plan to take another PCR test Saturday out of “an abundance of caution,” according to his office.

