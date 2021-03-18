Six Ohio bars cited for COVID-19 violations on St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Investigative Unit cited six bars on St. Patrick’s Day for violating the state’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety said agents visited these locations and issued the citations after witnessing the violations. The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for discipline, which can include fines or suspension of liquor permits.
- Frenchy’s Irish Pub, Austintown, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and permitting removal of beer or intoxicating liquor sold for on premises consumption. Upon arrival, agents immediately noticed a large crowd walking freely between this establishment and a temporary liquor permit premises. Agents observed approximately 400 patrons between the two locations, closely congregated throughout. Patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar with more standing behind them to order. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Patrons were also permitted to stand and congregate while consuming alcoholic beverages. Little to no staff or customers were observed wearing facial coverings.
- Anthony V. Spano Foundation, Austintown – received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and permitting removal of beer or intoxicating liquor sold for on premises consumption. As agents arrived, they immediately observed a large crowd walking freely between this temporary liquor permit premises and another establishment. Agents observed approximately 400 patrons between the two locations, closely congregated throughout. Patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar with more standing behind them to order. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Patrons were also permitted to stand and congregate while consuming alcoholic beverages. Little to no staff or customers were observed wearing facial coverings.
- Rays Pub, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering. Upon entry, agents observed approximately 150 patrons throughout the establishment. Most of the crowd congregated on the patio. Patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar, as more stood behind to order. Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place. Patrons were permitted to stand and consume alcoholic beverages. This establishment was previously cited in September and October for after hours sale – Rule 80.
- Public House, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents and Cleveland Division of Police officers observed a large number of patrons closely congregated throughout the establishment. Patrons were standing while consuming alcoholic beverages with little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place.
- PJ McIntyre’s Irish Pub, Cleveland, improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents and Cleveland Division of Police officers and observed patrons closely congregating and standing throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place.
- Smedley’s Bar, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents and Cleveland Division of Police officers entered the establishment and observed patrons standing while consuming alcohol and closely congregated, with little room to move. Agents and officers saw little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place.
- Sports on Tap, Hilliard, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed little to no facial coverings worn by staff and patrons.