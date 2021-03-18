Six Ohio bars cited for COVID-19 violations on St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cuyahoga Department of Consumer Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are warning residents of two new COVID-19 scams.

The first scam is an emailed survey that offers participants bogus $90 rewards for opinions on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the county. Those receiving this email should not open or click any of the links, including the unsubscribe button.