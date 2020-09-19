Six Ohio bars cited after not complying with COVID-19 health guidelines Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, six more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Three of those are located in greater Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights: The bar was cited with serving patrons past the 10 p.m. cut-off along with on-premises consumption.

The Cove, Canton: The bar was cited with serving patrons past the 10 p.m. cut-off as well as insanitary conditions.

Joe’s Fish Market, Lakeside Marblehead: The bar was cited with serving patrons past the 10 p.m. cut-off along with on-premises consumption. The bar reportedly tried using a drink token system that allowed patrons to “purchase” after the legal time without a monetary transaction.

The other three cited bars are located in Hamilton, Tiffin and Springfield, Ohio.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We continue to see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

