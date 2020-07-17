Six more COVID-19 related deaths reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on Gov. DeWine asking Ohioans to wear masks.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health (CDPH) has been notified of 88 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new fatalities.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 3,481 confirmed cases and 83 deaths. The city had not reported any additional deaths since July 2.

“The fatalities include males and females ranging in age from their 30s to their 70s. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s,” said officials.

CDPH is working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with those individuals that would require testing or monitoring.

