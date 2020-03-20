Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health says there are six more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total to 13. Their ages are between 20 and 60.

Health officials are working to identify close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

There are 119 confirmed cases in the state of Ohio. Of those, 53 are in Cuyahoga County.

The city of Cleveland also announced Mayor Frank Jackson plans to submit to city council legislation to allow for six-month deferral of payments on economic development loads issued by the city.

“A six-month deferral will relieve some of the debt burden on our borrowers, reducing costs to businesses, during the enforced closures to protect public health,” Jackson said.

The Department of Economic Development has several low-cost sources of financing that can assist retail and manufacturing businesses. Staff are available to respond to e-mail inquiries during the ongoing building closures.