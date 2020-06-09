Six more coronavirus deaths, 20 new cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were six new fatalities from coronavirus in its latest report on Monday. Sixty-eight total people have died from the virus in the city of Cleveland.

No details about the recently deceased were released.

The city also said there were 20 more confirmed cases of virus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,746. They range is age from under 18 to over 100 years old.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 38,837 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 2,404 deaths.