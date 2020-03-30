‘Six Feet Baby’: Strongsville principal gets creative as students learn from home

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio principal came up with a creative way to help inspire his students to learn from home.

Michael Griffen is the principal at Muraski Elementary School in Strongsville.

He changed the lyrics of “Ice Ice Baby,” to “Six Feet Baby,” which is, of course, a reference to social distancing and staying at least six feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffen wrote on Facebook, “I tried to give you guys a break from my goofiness while we were on Spring Break, but as you can see above, our new normal is starting to set in … so I’m trying to find the joy in being home. Trust me when I say, this has been extremely rough on everyone. Our students miss their teachers and friends, teachers are managing their own families while missing their second families, the students at school, and you guys are working to balance jobs, the fear of the unknown, your children, all the meanwhile trying to keep them safe while they continue to learn and grow.

If you haven’t heard this yet, let me be the first to tell you, take a deep breath, relax, and know that you are doing a great job!

These are unprecedented and uncertain times, but at the very least find some calm and peace in the time you have with your loved ones. If everyone does the best they can with what they’ve got, we will all be ok. We’re all in this together! Let me know if I can support you in any way.

WE CAN DO THIS! WE ARE STRONGSVILLE!”

Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine extended the closing of K-12 schools until at least May 1.