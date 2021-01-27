Single-day event planned to vaccinate Medina County educators

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on vaccines from Tuesday in the video player above)

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– All schools in Medina County will be closed on Feb. 4 for an effort to vaccinate all educators from COVID-19, the Educational Service Center of Medina County said in a news release on Wednesday.

Districts across Medina County were selected for the first round of vaccines under the Ohio Department of Health’s Phase 1B.

The Educational Service Center of Medina County said the vaccines will be distributed beginning at 7 a.m. at Medina City Schools and Brunswick City Schools. They will be provided by Discount Drug Mart.

Ohio’s Phase 1B includes older residents and school staff. Phase 1A was for health care workers dealing directly with COVID-19 patients, first responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.