Singer Pink pledges $1M for relief efforts after she and her son recover from coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Recording artist Pink said on social media Friday that she and her son spent weeks in isolation after positive tests for COVID-19 but a few days ago they both tested negative for the deadly infection.

She said when she and 3-year-old Jameson started showing symptoms two weeks ago they were already sheltering in place.

Pink said she felt fortunate her doctor was able to get her and her son tested.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote on Twitter.

She said testing needs to be more available to “protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She added that she was donating $1 million — $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is a native of Pennsylvania and her mother worked at Temple.

Pink lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

