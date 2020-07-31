Silverspot Cinema in Orange welcoming moviegoers once again with new safety measures in place

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Movies are a great way to escape reality and after months of being closed, several area theaters are finally reopening.

Among them is the Silverspot Cinema in Orange Village.

The parent company had previously opened its theaters in Wisconsin and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida but Orange Manager Jim Russo says additional time was taken to make sure everything here is just right.

“We have sanitized every seat every counter surface re-washed all glasses plates sanitized the whole building,” said Russo.

Once inside the building, chairs and tables have been removed to properly social distance visitors.

Tickets for movies will be reserved in advance and the computer will automatically social distance visitors by blocking out adjacent seats.

“If you were to buy three seats its going to block the seats around you so it automatically social distances everybody around you in the theater. Nobody will be sitting next to your group or family so it keeps theaters (capacity) at about 25-30 percent depending on what size group,” said Russo.

The food menu at the cinema has been limited but food can still be ordered in advance and delivered to seats inside the individual theaters.

The employees are limited to only about five to keep the number of people inside the theater at a minimum.

Russo says that theaters themselves should not be an intimidating place for people who are concerned about their health and safety.

“We have high ceilings here the theaters are 40 foot ceilings you are spaced apart you have great ventilation nobody is sitting around you so i think the main thing we can do is earn your trust,” said Russo.

While summer is typically a very busy time with the release of many blockbuster films, the release of many of those films had been delayed.

Silverspot is showing three previously released films including Deadpool, Junglebook and Star Wars Force Awakens for only $5 per ticket.

Russo expects some of the summer’s more anticipated films will be released starting late August.

The company has yet to open theaters in North Carolina and in Miami, Florida but Russo believes the Orange theater is an example of how people can get out, be entertained, and do so in a way that allows movie fans to still have a good time.

“I think we just need to earn everyone’s trust and say wow I was very comfortable in that experience and I think we are going to earn that trust one theater at a time and one person at a time,” he said.

