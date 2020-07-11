Sightseeing cruise companies choosing to rethink 2020 season in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cruising Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River this summer is becoming a bit more difficult, as local cruise companies are rethinking their seasons due to coronavirus concerns.

The Nautica Queen, which normally serves up dinners along with Cleveland-area sightseeing, announced that all of its cruises are canceled for the year. The plan is to begin cruising again in 2021. All gift certificates are going to be honored through next season, the company assured.

On the other side of things, the Goodtime III has decided to move forward with the season, but with limited cruise times and capacity.

Kicking off July 17, boat lovers can head out on the Goodtime III (which you can take a good look at in the video above) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are two available daytime options on those days, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., for narrated sightseeing. On Friday and Saturday only, a family sightseeing cruise is offered at 7:30 p.m.

The boat is going to be deep cleaned between all sessions. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 2 to 11. Cruises are about two hours long.

