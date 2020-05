STOW, Ohio (WJW) – The Stow Fire Department is warning against using shower curtains as a way to create social distancing.

They say shower curtains can inhibit fire protection systems.

Some are even flammable, according to the fire department.

They’re offering to help businesses that have questions.

You can call the Fire Prevent Bureau at (330)689-3280.

