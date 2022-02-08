‘She’s got so much more to do’: Tyrese Gibson says his mom is fighting COVID in ICU

Tyrese Gibson arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Tyrese Gibson is asking for people’s prayers after his mother went into the hospital with complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The 43-year-old actor/musician reportedly left a film set this weekend to be with his mom, Priscilla Murray, who is in the ICU.

“Thank you for your outpouring of prayers love and energy, mother is still here and she’s still fighting,” the California native said on Instagram Monday. “Since I’ve arrived, I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother.”

Gibson explained he received the news his mom was hospitalized while on set, and described the moment as “the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten.”

“I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother,” Gibson posted Sunday. “Please, please keep her father God, she’s got so much more to do.”

Gibson said he had to go back for two more days of filming and then would return to his mom’s side.

While Gibson admitted he and his mother haven’t always seen eye to eye, he implored fans to keep her in their thoughts.

“Mother we need you and love you, please keep fighting,” Gibson said on Instagram.