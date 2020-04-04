Sherwin-Williams starts making hand sanitizer to help in coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sherwin-Williams is joining a growing list of companies making hand sanitizer to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

The paint company, headquartered in Cleveland, is manufacturing sanitizer at some of its plants and will donate it to those in need.

Sherwin-Williams said it already donated 250,000 masks, gloves and lab coats to health care workers handling COVID-19 on the front lines.

The company is also helping by providing coatings to businesses that make ventilators, oxygen tanks and hospital bedframes.