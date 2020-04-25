Sheetz giving free coffee to first responders, healthcare workers serving during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sheetz is giving free coffee to all first responders and health care workers to thank them for their dedication as they fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

The offer is available to all hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

The promotion began Saturday and will continue through June 1.

“The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation,” Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, said in a statement. “It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care.”

Sheetz says that as an essential business the company is committed to keeping its locations open and serving the needs of the community.

