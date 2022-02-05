Shaq on vaccine mandates: ‘You shouldn’t be forced to take something you don’t want’

FILE – This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WJW) — While Shaquille O’Neal encourages the listeners of his podcast to be safe and take care of their family, he also says he disagrees people should be forced to get the COVID shot if it’s against their morals.

During an episode of, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” he along with his co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Anthony “Spice” Adams spoke about the New York nurses who were accused of making more than $1 million over fake vaccine cards when O’Neal said the two shouldn’t be sent to jail, as reported in a FOX News article.

“But it’s just, people don’t want to take it, and you shouldn’t be forced to take something you don’t want,” he said.

He said he feels “sympathetic towards people who have to make that kind of decision.”

When Turner replied, “I don’t. Not when you’re putting other people at risk.”

According to CDC data, unvaccinated people are more likely to develop worse symptoms than those who are vaccinated. However, CDC says it remains unclear whether vaccinated people transmit the virus at the same rate as unvaccinated people when community spread remains high.