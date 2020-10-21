Shaker Heights Schools postpones start of in-person instruction

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talk about in-person learning during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Shaker Heights City School District is delaying the start of in-person instruction amid the increase in coronavirus cases.

Students in the district were supposed to return to school buildings on Oct. 26. The decision to postpone was made after Cuyahoga County returned to the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, the color-coded county map showing COVID-19 exposure and spread.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work toward a safe return to onsite instruction for our students and staff,” Shaker Heights City School District said on its website on Tuesday.

The district will hold a special board of education meeting on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to discuss plans for on-site learning. It will be available via Zoom. According to the district, there will be no public comment and no voting during the meeting.

Last week, Shaker Heights High School switched to remote learning while reporting several cases among hockey players and coaches. Woodbury Elementary School was also closed after a staff members tested positive.

