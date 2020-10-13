Shaker Heights reports new student coronavirus cases; high school hockey program temporarily suspended

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Shaker Heights Schools report three new positive or presumed positive student coronavirus cases.
The District says none of the students have been in a school building or in District-sponsored in-person activities.
The affected students will quarantine.
The District reports there have been several recent cases among youth hockey players and coaches.
For that reason, Shaker Heights High School has suspended its in-person activities this week.
The District says several Shaker Heights students are quarantining in relation to the situation.
