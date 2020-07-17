Shaker Heights offering students hybrid or fully-online options for upcoming school year

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights Schools has released its plan for educating students this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaker’s 2020-21 School Year Plan offers families with two instructional options: in-person hybrid instruction or the Shaker Virtual Academy.

In-Person Hybrid Learning:

The in-person hybrid plan was customized by the following grade levels: Grades PreK, K-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

For PreK, the model has students attend school in-person for one week and alternate with remote learning the following week. PreK students enrolled in the half-day class will meet four days each week, while PreK students enrolled in the full-day class will meet five days each week. Each class will have up to 9 students.

Students in Grades K-4 will be in school in-person, all day, five days a week. They will be assigned one individual homeroom teacher and class sizes will be between 12 to 19 students.

Grades 5-8 will have a hybrid model with alternating weeks of in-school learning one week followed by one week of remote learning the next. Class sizes will be between 12 to 16 students.

Grades 9-12 will have a hybrid model with high school students split into three groups who attend in-person school 3 days a week, 4 hours per day. When students are not in school, they will participate in remote learning for a combined total of approximately six hours per week.

Read more about the In-Person Hybrid Learning Plan on Shaker’s website.

Shaker Virtual Academy:

The Shaker Heights Schools Virtual Academy is a fully online learning option available to students in Grades K-12.

Virtual academy classes for students in Grades K-8 will be taught by Shaker Heights Schools teachers.

High school-aged Shaker Virtual Academy students will be enrolled in online coursework that is either taught by a Shaker Heights High School teacher or provided by a third party online course provider and monitored by a Shaker teacher.

Students in Grades K-4 can expect required, large group learning experiences and small group/individual conferencing and independent work, with additional supplemental activities and projects to support the learning.

Students in Grades 5-8 will also have large and small group, individual conferencing/independent work and additional supplemental activities and projects to support student learning.

High School students can expect required synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences with required weekly check-ins and/or office hours with a Shaker Heights Schools staff member.

Students who participate in the virtual academy will also have access to all of the district’s in-school services and extracurricular activities.

Shaker says students who utilize the fully online program can expect the following:

A schedule of rigorous classes offered by well-established online course providers and taught by licensed teachers.

Classes that incorporate live-streamed or recorded lessons with online group discussions.

A mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning to take place during the regular school day. The timing and amount of synchronous learning will vary by course.

Semester-length classes, rather than year-long classes, as will be the case with high school students who attend school in-person.

To enroll your student in the Shaker Virtual Academy or learn more about the program, click here.

