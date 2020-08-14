Shaker Heights High School postpones athletic competitions until end of month

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights High School athletic competitions have been postponed through August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the district, high school fall sports resumed phased, in-person athletic activities on August 10 with established guidelines including pre-activity medical screenings, social distancing and sanitizing protocols.

While these activities will continue, competitions have been postponed until August 31.

Officials say these postponements reflect the uncertainty that exists among area school districts regarding interscholastic competition and the many variables associated with it.

Shaker officials say additional postponements are possible.

If more postponements are made the district is developing alternate plans to engage student-athletes and coaches in meaningful activities throughout the fall season such as:

Intramural-based events to promote competition and camaraderie within our own athletic programs.

“Raider Days” to offer showcase/combine opportunities for student-athletes interested in playing or pursuing scholarship opportunities at the collegiate level.

On-going virtual seminars providing student-athletes access to lectures, guest speakers and resources for continued growth.

“Raider Roundtables” between Athletic Department and coaching staffs providing forums for idea sharing and communication.

Shared curriculum for student-athletes via Google Classroom covering topics such as leadership, teamwork and goal-setting.

The athletic department says they will continue to be proactive in response to COVID-19 and act out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Shaker officials will provide additional information and updates as it becomes available.

