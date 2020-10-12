Shaker Heights closes elementary school after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference Oct. 8.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Shaker Heights City School District says a staff member at Woodbury Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

The staff member had not been in the Woodbury building since Tuesday however, the district is closing the school for cleaning as a precaution.

The school will reopen Wednesday.

Any staff members who are affected will be contacted based on the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommendations.

The district has a coronavirus dashboard that is updated on weekdays at 4 p.m.

