Several summer activities canceled across Northeast Ohio due to coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — As the weather gets warmer, many people look forward to summertime festivals, parades and other outdoor activities. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has already forced several Northeast Ohio communities to cancel some popular events.

When summer rolls around, you can almost guarantee that Lock Three in Akron will be packed with people enjoying a concert, festival, or other outdoor event.

“Things like the Italian-American festival, the African-American festival, or Pizza Fest, our Rib, White and Blue, which is our Ribfest around the Fourth of July…all are postponed now until next year,” said James Hardy, Akron’s Deputy Mayor for Integrated Development.

Wednesday, Akron city leaders announced that all events with an expected attendance of 250 people or more that are scheduled before Labor Day, September 7, will be postponed until 2021.

James Hardy is Akron’s Deputy Mayor for Integrated Development.

“On the one hand it was, you could say an obvious decision, but it is nonetheless sad,” Hardy said.

Hardy says Mayor Dan Horrigan and city officials had lengthy discussions with state and local health officials about keeping Akron residents and visitors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They decided against bringing large crowds downtown, especially since Governor DeWine has indicated large gatherings will be the last wave of activity to be re-opened across the state.

“Ultimately, the vaccine is what we’re all hoping for, but until that time, this is the new normal and we’re going to have to work within it,” said the deputy mayor.

When it is not hosting an event, Lock Three is a public park. City leaders encourage people to enjoy it, while observing proper social distancing.

“It’s no doubt a huge blow to the community from, again, a cultural perspective because this is usually our time to shine in terms of recreation and entertainment,” Hardy said.

Akron leaders are trying to find ways to allow smaller events to continue. That includes possibly creating smaller, July Fourth fireworks shows across the city, to replace the huge downtown Independence Day celebration.

“We’re committed within the city of Akron to again, try to find creative ways that we can bring the community together safely through the summer, while also making sure that the good public health hygiene is in place,” Hardy said.

The American Legion post in Perry Township, in Lake County, announced that its annual Memorial Day parade and remembrance ceremonies are cancelled.

We reached out to Cleveland officials for an update on scheduled summer events in the city, but we have not heard back from anyone.