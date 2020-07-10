Several school districts reveal upcoming plans for the fall, offering stay at home options

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Several school districts are revealing their plans to reopen this upcoming school year, with many including options for parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to the classroom.

“We’re looking at school in a whole different manner next year,” said Kathi Powers, Superintendent of Twinsburg City Schools.

The pandemic is changing school plans just weeks ahead of the typical first day of school. Powers says they are planning a “soft reopening” for the district’s more than 4,000 students in late August with school starting in September.

“Students in grades pre-school through six would be here five days a weeks and students in grades seven through 12 would be here every other day with blended learning on the alternating days when they are not here,” she said.

Students at Beachwood City Schools will likely have a delayed start to the year by a few days in August, according to the superintendent.

Families will have the option for children to learn exclusively online. However, the superintendent says the decision needs to be made by next week. A survey of parents indicated 80 percent would choose in-school learning.

In a video statement this week, Hudson City Schools Superintendent Phil Herman addressed some concerns about reopening plans.

“Our in person plan will not be finalized until late July early August, I want to make it clear we will have a remote learning option for families,” said Herman.

Mentor Public Schools announced school will begin in September and they plan to offer a remote learning option.

“I’ve been very surprised I guess with the number of parents who have the desire for their student to come back to campus,” said Powers.

The district is asking parents to decide next week if their children will take classes in person or attend the district’s virtual academy.

Powers says there is a concern about the health of the districts more than 200 teachers as they make plans to safely reopen.

“We have some teachers that have health concerns and are not able to be here next year because if they are here, they put themselves in peril.”

Below our links to each of the school’s plans:

