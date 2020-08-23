Several school districts in Summit County report COVID-19 cases related to sports, extracurriculars

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Health Department was made aware of coronavirus cases related to extracurricular activities including sports at several different school districts within the county.

Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday issued a new order regarding team athletics in Ohio that permits all sports to practice and engage in competition with mandatory requirements.

The order itself declares that COVID-19 continues to present a substantial risk to Ohioans.

It further states that risk increases when an athlete participates in team-based practices and adds that competition between different teams creates more risk.

Saturday, Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda spoke to FOX 8, saying that it comes as no surprise that positive tests within athletic programs and other activities would be reported.

“We have had seven or eight different districts involved different types of cheering, coaching and with that, we have had about sixteen to eighteen cases with individuals that have either tested positive and or were then subsequently tested and tested positive,” Skoda explained.

She could not say which districts were involved.

“I know a couple of times there were staff that were ill that may have exposed children. Then a couple of times it was kids that may have exposed staff. So, it’s just been a whole, and then a couple of times I remember that a mother may have had it and then her daughter was exposed, that sort of stuff,” she added.

Summit County Public Health earlier issued a recommendation that all schools in the county consider not starting competition for any sports until after October 1.

Akron City Schools will be starting their school year completely online and, after the district’s last board meeting, accepted the health department’s recommendation to the objection of many student-athletes and their parents.

The school board will be reviewing its decision again on Monday.

The district has already had experience with COVID-19 exposure among students participating in various extracurricular activities

“We’ve had a couple of issues with COVID-19. You know infections of family members — you know that could impact athletes. We had to shut down a couple of sports teams and have them self-monitor and have them self-isolate and so that is a very big concern of ours,” said Akron Superintendent David James in an interview with FOX 8 on August 11.

James and School Board President Patrick Bravo say they are taking the safety of the students, their siblings, families and guardians very seriously.

Skoda credits administrators, coaches and athletic directors across the county with doing the same.

“I think what individuals, parents, families ought to know is that when a coach does have an issue or when a school district or a team does, they do take it very seriously. We have had no one saying ‘this isn’t serious. Don’t do what you are supposed to do.’ I mean, they have been very very good and that hasn’t been the case around the state,” said Skoda, telling Fox 8 News that she is aware of districts in other parts of the state discouraging contact tracing and reporting of positive contacts.

While there are many who disregard the impact of the virus to young Americans, Skoda says it is not something that should be taken for granted.

“We know there is still that risk in children. We know that kids can get sick as well and need additional supports, so it’s just that you have to be very careful, particularly if you are a youngster with underlying health conditions. So, we really have to be careful with our children as well,” she added.

