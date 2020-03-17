Several salons closing doors temporarily due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several area salons are closing their doors temporarily due to concerns over COVID-19.

John Robert’s Spa, Dino Palmieri Salon, and Simply Swank in Hudson, are among several local hair and spa salons closing for the next few weeks.

“We feel that we have to put the safety of our employees as a top priority. Effective Tuesday, March 17th, all 10 Dino Palmieri Salon locations will be closed. As of now, our tentative reopen date is Monday, April 13th,” an email from Dino Palmieri Salon states.

John Robert’s Salon and Simply Swank say, as of right now, they will stay closed through March.

“Unfortunately we are on the up-slope of the Covid-19 with all the changing news regarding warnings of social distancing I am no longer comfortable with allowing my team nor our clients that are extended family to us, to be exposed to unsafe contact,” an email from Simply Swank states. “ Effective March 17th we will be closing for the month of March. Simply Swank’s goal is to foster Health and Wellness within Community that we call home by limiting our exposure to others we are doing our part.”