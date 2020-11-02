Several Northeast Ohio restaurants continue to struggle as coronavirus cases climb

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio continues to climb, several local restaurant owners are noticing a decline in the number of people dining inside their establishments.

“Anytime you hear repeatedly all day long how the numbers are just climbing and climbing, I think it’s definitely scaring people away,” said Fabio Salerno, owner of the Salerno Restaurant Group.

Art Shibley, one of the owners of Yours Truly Restaurants, agrees.

“There is that inherent fear that people don’t want to go out,” Shibley said.

Several area restaurants have closed their doors in the last few months, and many others, like Johnny’s Diner in Hudson, continue to struggle.

Many restaurant owners said the mandatory shutdown of in door dining in the spring because of COVID-19 caused financial issues for their businesses. Many also spent extra money to meet the new requirements, including placing plexiglass barriers between booths.

“We had outdoor dining in the warmer months, but the cold weather is making that very difficult to do now,” Salerno said. “We are doing everything we can to create a very safe and clean environment. Our staff gets tested weekly. If we felt it was dangerous or we would be putting people in a dangerous situation, we wouldn’t do it. “

Restaurant owners said they worry about their staff and want to keep everyone working.

“We certainly want everyone to support all your local restaurants and stores that are struggling through this time,” Shibley said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: