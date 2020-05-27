Several nonstop flights returning to Hopkins Airport next month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Airlines are beginning to resume service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Many airlines reduced service at several airports, including Hopkins, after being hard hit by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city of Cleveland, the airport, which has had roughly 20 daily departures recently, is scheduled to have upwards of 40 daily departures in June.

Next month, Hopkins airport will reinstate nonstop service to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Newark, Washington Reagan, Miami, St. Louis, Raleigh/Durham, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, SC, and Norfolk.

“We salute all our airlines and appreciate their collective confidence in Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as they continue to serve CLE through this difficult time,” Airport Director Robert Kennedy said in a press release. “We especially thank American Airlines, currently providing the most departures who is expected to do so again in June followed closely behind by Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Delta Air Lines.”

Cleveland is expecting to add more nonstops throughout the summer as Northeast Ohioans make their travel plans.