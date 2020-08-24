Several local performance theaters say they won’t be re-opening under current guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Among the industries that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 restrictions this year has been live theater.

“When COVID came up we cancelled two shows that we were in the midst of running, one of them was a world premier by a nationally known playwright,” said Raymond Bobgan, the Executive Artistic Director of Cleveland Public Theater.

Some, like the Cleveland Opera Theater, have been entertaining audiences virtually.

“There’s a lot of challenges but I dont know. I can’t imagine anything more challenging than not being able to do what it is you do,” said Scott Skiba, the Cleveland Opera Theater’s Executive Artistic Director.

With Governor Mike Dewine now allowing live theater to resume across the state those who operate local theater say do not see a return to the stage anytime soon.

They are concerned about the actors projecting on stage, unable to socially distance, and in the case of the Cleveland Opera Theater, having to add an orchestra and the audience.

“When the very thing you do is at the top of the list for spewing and emitting aerosols not only from the performers on stage but performers in the pit, audience members sitting in historic buildings close together — it’s all been a nightmare,” said Skiba.

“Even if we could achieve the moonshot and do all the things we need to do, that would make things even more expensive to produce in the already most expensive art form. And then operate at fifteen percent of our potential earned income because we shrunk the house size, nobody would sign up for that business model,” he added.

“We usually have a pit that is not that large and last time we needed to fit some 40 members of the orchestra in this pit,” said Domenico Boyagian, the Opera’s Music Director and Principal Conductor.

Don Scipione, President of the Opera’s Board of Directors believes they will not resume live performances until at least September of 2021

“Before we go back in opera, because we do the most spewing of aerosol, we are going to have to have almost a vaccine and rapid testing available to control the environment. I don’t see how we can possibly go back before that,” said Scipione.

The Cleveland Public Theater is of the same mindset.

“A lot of organizations — those that are thoughtful, those that are professional, those that are working with unions and professional organizations like Theater Communications Group, League of Regional Theaters, these theaters are not going to open using these guidelines. Maybe some of us can open using stricter guidelines that we create but if the standard is set so low there is going to be a pressure or a thought that some of us are failing by not opening,” said Bobgan.

“It is high-risk behavior. Should people have the right to undertake that? Yes, but this is sort of endorsing this. When it comes from the governor it feels like an endorsement. We might open but we are not going to open using these guidelines. We’d have to take much stricter guidelines because we believe in artists and we want to support artists and that means creating an environment where they feel safe and protected,” he added.

FOX 8 also reached out to Dance Cleveland and Playhouse Square for comment, but representatives could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

“When we open up, we want the public and our artists to be confident that we are doing the right thing and these guidelines are a very low bar and are recommending very risky behavior,” said Bobgan.

“It just feels like it’s not worth the risk to us. Art is essential but life is the most essential,” said Skiba.

