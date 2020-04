(WJW) – Several grocery stores have announced they’ll be closing on Easter Sunday so employees can have a break.

Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and others will be closing their doors.

All Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest, the company wrote on its website.

Companies that will be closed Easter Sunday include:

Costco

Target

Publix

Aldi

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Easter Sunday is April 12.