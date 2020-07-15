Several Cedar Point rides remain closed after park reopening

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– More than a dozen rides and attractions remain closed at Cedar Point following its opening for the season on July 9.

The start of the season at the amusement park in Sandusky was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The following attractions are currently closed: Top Thrill Dragster, Antique Cars, SlingShot, WindSeeker, Rougarou, Joe Cool’s Dodgem School, Planet Snoopy, Frontier Fling, Wave Swinger, Gemini, Monster, Wicked Twister, Blue Streak, Cedar Downs Racing Derby, Super Himalaya, Snoopy Bounce, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and Snake River Falls. This list is subject to change.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said there isn’t anything unusual about Wednesday’s ride lineup.

Some rides are not operating because of delays getting parts or technicians from overseas, social distancing or staff availability, according to Clark.

Cedar Point welcomed the return of guests with changes for visitor and employee safety, including required reservations, mandatory masks, 50 percent occupancy and empty seats on rides to preserve social distance.

The park requires an Access Pass, which is a free, timed ticket, for Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: