Seven states now on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory

(Watch our story on COVID-19 “vaccine hunters” in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest list of states on its COVID-19 travel advisory on Wednesday.

Those entering Ohio after going to states reporting positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The state of Ohio recommends against traveling to the following: Pennsylvania (33.1 percent), Idaho (25 percent), Iowa (25 percent), Kansas (25 percent), Mississippi (23.1 percent), South Dakota (20.1 percent) and Texas (16.4 percent). The numbers are based on seven-day rolling averages.

Updated travel advisory based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates of February 3. ⬇



More information: https://t.co/okBJHIHfHp pic.twitter.com/CZ1CbSadaS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 4, 2021

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Wyoming experienced reporting irregularities so it was not able to calculate accurate positivity rates.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.