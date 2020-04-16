Seven residents at Akron retirement community die from coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Executive Director of Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron confirms seven of its residents have died of coronavirus.

According to a release from the facility, the residents died over the last three and a half weeks.

They report the outbreak happened in late March.

They say the first diagnosis came on March 21 and that they immediately notified residents, employees and families of the situation.

They say there are additional positive cases of coronavirus and the patients are “confined to the assisted living memory care unit, which is a locked unit.”

They do not say how many people have coronavirus who are currently at the facility.

They are working to get masks and more personal protective equipment and say they’re doing extensive cleaning.

**Read their statement here**