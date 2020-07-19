Seven Ohio bars, clubs cited for violating coronavirus orders over the weekend

Fresh and tasty old fashioned summer cocktail with ice and orange peel on the vintage brown background (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) has issued more coronavirus-related citations to bars and nightclubs across the state.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the citations were issued to seven businesses who were reportedly violating state health orders over the weekend.

On Saturday OSHP announced that the OIU had issued citations to three Cleveland establishments on Friday night: Dante’s Inferno and Backyard Bocce, Forward, and Club Paradis.

As of Sunday afternoon, the OIU has issued additional citations to the following establishments:

Riverside Restaurant & Bar:

Riverside Restaurant & Bar, located in Powhatan Point, was issued a citation Friday for violating Ohio Department of Health orders. Agents received a complaint that the bar was hosting a “Jambo Party” and attracted a large crowd.

Officers say numerous people were moving about freely consuming alcohol, hugging each other and crowded shoulder to shoulder in some places. None of the employees were wearing masks and no attempts were made to create social distancing.

The restaurant was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

All City Sports Bar and Grill:

All City Sports Bar and Grill, located in Youngstown, received two citations on Saturday for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

Local authorities witnessed customers congregating without social distancing.

This location was previously cited on June 20 and July 3, after the Youngstown Police Department observed customers not social distancing.

Amy May’s Tacos:

Amy May’s Tacos, located in Findlay, was cited on Saturday after officials found that approximately 10 employees were not wearing face coverings.

The establishment received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

Viaduct:

Viaduct bar, in Tiffin, was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity on Saturday after agents received complaints from the Seneca County Department of Health. Officials observed several employees not wearing masks.

Club Paradis:

Club Paradis, located in Cleveland’s warehouse district, was cited for a second time this weekend for violating health orders.

The gentleman’s club was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity during the early hours of Saturday and again on Sunday.

Agents say that while overall occupancy was noticeably reduced from Saturday night’s enforcement, “egregious violations remained.”

Officials say patrons, dancers and staff were observed in repeated and direct contact with one another. These violations include patrons standing and dancing, while many others congregated in a small area. Adult entertainers were reportedly on stage and performing dances in close or direct contact with patrons.

In addition to the second administrative citation from the OIU, Cleveland Police issued a misdemeanor criminal summons to the owner for violations of ODH and CDPH health orders.

