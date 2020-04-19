Seven employees at treatment center in Erie County test positive for COVID-19

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Health Department says seven employees at Firelands Counseling and Recovery have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Firelands Counseling and Recovery is working closely with the Erie County Health Department to “implement all necessary infection control measures. “

All employees and clients are being notified of their risk of possible exposure.

“To date, no clients have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have been to Firelands Counseling and Recovery at 1925 Hayes Avenue in Sandusky on or after April 4, 2020, you should call your case manager or the Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Hotline at 1-800-826-1306 for more information,” the press release states.

The release adds that the center is currently being “extensively cleaned” and is planning to reopen Monday.

“When the the center opens everyone coming into the building will be required to wear a mask or face covering,” the release goes on to say. “If you have an appointment, you should plan ahead by bringing a cloth face covering, such as a mask or bandana, with you to your appointment.”